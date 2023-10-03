Cool, fall-like weather for the rest of the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see variably cloudy skies today with isolated showers and storms. Best chance for moisture will be in the morning for Wyoming and during the afternoon in western South Dakota. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s, while some spots near Philip and Kadoka will be in the 70s. It will be breezy with some gusts up to 35 mph.

Wednesday will start off sunny for many, but clouds will increase into the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches. A few showers will be possible Wednesday evening and early overnight in Wyoming and the Black Hills. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s.

Cooler temperatures settle in Thursday and Friday with much of the area in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday and sunny for Friday. There is a possibility of frost Friday and Saturday mornings - stay tuned!

Sunshine continues over the weekend as temperatures rebound into the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. Above average temperatures are expected for all of next week with highs in the 70s for many.

