Building brighter futures at teen center to head Fall sessions at the YMCA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s YMCA new teen center will be the place for young adults to go after school where they can get help with homework, learn life skills, take up photography and so much more says David Lock, Youth Institute Director for the YMCA and Josh Egbert, the Associate Director for the Institute. As the weather gets cold, teens will now have a place they can go and have some fun, grab a snack, and receive homework assistance. Lock and Egbert say the center is located at 830 Quincy St. in Rapid City and will be a place for a kid to be a kid and will include various life-skills workshops.

YMCA’s teen center will involve a variety of skill-building components such as the Media Technology Program which will enable young adults to learn about media and technology along with the Perspective Program which will introduce teens to entrepreneurship through a for-profit business model. Also, when the kids have some free time they can relax and just hang out after a long day at school. Lock and Egbert say one of the most important parts of the teen center is that it will be a safe and welcoming space for kids to receive the help and assistance they might need.

The Teen Center is an included benefit for all YMCA teen members throughout the school year. There will be several membership options for families or individual teens who wish to participate. The center will be open Monday through Friday 3-7 pm.

As for family fun night this school year at the YMCA, Edbert and Lock say, they are planning some incredibly engaging scary-fun events for Halloween, starting with Freaky 5k & Mini Monster Dash at 9 a.m. on October 21st at Old Storybook Island, the Pumpkin Plunge October 27th from 4-5 p.m. $5 per participating child. Preregistration is required, and the Haunted House on October 27th & 28th: $6/person or $5/person with a donation of a non-perishable food item. Scary after-dark haunted house option. If someone would like to learn more about this event or other events at the local head over to our Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest events.

Visit our website at RCYMCA. Give them a call at 605-718-9622 or stop by for a tour to experience all the Y has to offer. To learn more about the events and the teen center watch the video above.

