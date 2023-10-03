3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds

FILE - A Nobel Prize medal is displayed during a ceremony in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020....
FILE - A Nobel Prize medal is displayed during a ceremony in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The Nobel Prize winners of 2023 will be announced throughout the weeks of Oct. 2 and 9. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and DAVID KEYTON and MIKE CORDER
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:08 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.

Pierre Agostini of The Ohio State University in the U.S.; Ferenc Krausz of the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany; and Anne L’Huillier of Lund University in Sweden won the award.

Their experiments “have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules,” according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the prize in Stockholm. They “have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy.”

At the moment, this science is about understanding our universe, but the hope is that it will eventually have many practical applications.

L’Huillier, who is only the fifth woman to receive a Nobel in physics, said she was teaching when she got the call that she had won. She joked that it was hard to finish the lesson.

“This is the most prestigious and I am so happy to get this prize. It’s incredible,” she told the news conference announcing the prize. “As you know there are not so many women who got this prize so it’s very special.”

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

Last year, three scientists jointly won the physics prize for proving that tiny particles could retain a connection with each other even when separated. The phenomenon was once doubted but is now being explored for potential real-world applications such as encrypting information.

The physics prize comes a day after Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Nobel announcements will continue with the chemistry prize on Wednesday and the literature prize on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 9.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The prestigious peace prize is handed out in Oslo, according to his wishes, while the other award ceremony is held in Stockholm.

___

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall
The 13th Annual Cruiser Car Show was packed with all types of cars, from classic to electric.
Downtown Rapid City showcased automotive ingenuity at the Cruiser Car Show
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
More than 1,300 buffalo were rounded up to be branded and vaccinated.
Hear the rumble of buffalo during the 2023 Buffalo Roundup
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Latest News

Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats bamboo in his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in...
Panda diplomacy: The departure of DC’s beloved pandas may signal a wider Chinese pullback
The National Zoo's three giant pandas will return to China in early December, ending a 50-year...
DC pandas caught in political net
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drownings is ongoing. (KGO,...
Police: 2 kids dead, 1 hospitalized after falling into day care pool