Short term rental regulations could be in development for a Northern Hills town

Spearfish city council is considering short-term rental regulations and will take community opinions into account before making any decisions.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spearfish City Council is considering short-term rental regulations and will take community opinions into account before making any decisions.

With people moving into the Black Hills, concerns have arisen within the city limits regarding housing affordability and availability. The Spearfish community is worried about the limited housing options.

“I think in some cases, there are houses that people purchase and kind of flip and then rent those out, which takes some of our lower-cost housing that would otherwise be someone’s full-time residence or someone’s full-time rental off the market,” Said City of Spearfish planning direct Marlo Kapso.

The city is thinking about making rules and getting a group of people to discuss these concerns.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
More than 1,300 buffalo were rounded up to be branded and vaccinated.
Hear the rumble of buffalo during the 2023 Buffalo Roundup
Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, SD, 2023.
Popular music festival will not be returning next year
This apartment complex will determine a tenant's rent based on their income.
Affordable housing becoming more common in Rapid City
FILE - The Capitol is seen late Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023, in Washington, as lawmakers work...
What would a government shutdown mean for me? SNAP, student loans and travel impacts, explained

Latest News

More than 73,000 admissions recorded at city pools this summer
Change is hard. Transitioning from military life to the civilian world can be even more...
One organization that assists in the mental health of transitioning heroes
The 13th Annual Cruiser Car Show was packed with all types of cars, from classic to electric.
Downtown Rapid City showcased automotive ingenuity at the Cruiser Car Show
This is just a taste of the food available at VFW Post 1273's all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet.
Keeping the VFW well-funded one breakfast at a time