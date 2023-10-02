Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, the Rapid City Rush’s season came to an end after falling just two points shy of making the playoffs.

The team comes into the year with high expectations, knowing this fan base deserves a winning team, and also knowing how close they were. Head coach Scott Burt enters his third season, and in his first he took the Rush to the second round of the playoffs.

”You know my first year we made it to the second round of the playoffs, and obviously last year we missed out by two points,” Burt said. “So, pretty disappointed about that. I got a fire up my butt, just like the players do, for us, it’s high expectations every year. One message that I told my players at the end of the season is what you do at the beginning of the season could really hinder you at the end and it really did. We threw a few games away at the beginning of the season that we really should have won and we won’t let that happen again this year.”

“You know, it’s rewarding to do good here because people care about this team and this town,” returning forward Logan Nelson said. “And I think everyone that plays here wants to do good not only for themselves, but the people here too.”'

The Rush’s home-opener is on Friday, October 27 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.