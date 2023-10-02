New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall

New Burlington store set to open May 11
(tcw-wfie)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new Burlington store is making its way to Rapid City this fall.

Burlington has recently opened a new location, bringing the total number of stores in the state to 2. The company is continuously expanding nationwide and currently operates 939 stores across the country. They offer millions of customers the opportunity to discover amazing deals on top brands, and something new every time they shop. This expansion allows the company to reach even more customers and provide them with better shopping experiences.

The new location will be at Rushmore Crossing Shopping Center at 1365 Eglin Street, Rapid City, 57701.

Burlington is expanding and seeking exceptional talent to join their team. If you’re interested in being part of an award-winning culture, visit BurlingtonStores.jobs to apply for various exciting and fulfilling positions.

