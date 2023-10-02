Miss South Dakota 2023 and now author gives young readers a peek at the broadcast world in new book

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The benefits of reading a book when it comes to a young child are crucial because it helps expand their imagination and vocabulary, and allows them to experience new worlds.

Miranda O’Bryan, Miss South Dakota America 2023, takes young readers on a journalism journey to help spark human interest into a whole new world of possibilities in her new book. O’Bryan says it’s been a long personal goal of hers to write a children’s book where she can make it fun again for kids to read and introduce them to a business she knows too well. Titled “Jericho, the Journalism Kitty”, O’Bryan says with her new book she wanted to provide kids a foundation for “Understanding what journalism is, I think that there’s this idea of what is this, who is the person on the TV, who writes the newspaper, teaching people what that means and sparking that passion for the next generation, and really teaching people what they may be looking for when it comes to journalism.”

O’Bryan, a previous journalist and news anchor for KOTA-TV, has donated over 10,000 books to the Department of Health, and homeless shelters and has created “little libraries” in different locations in Rapid City. O’Bryan plans to expand more little libraries so people will have access to free books. One location on her book stop will be the Rapid City Public Library where you can get your very own signed copy of “Jericho, the Journalism Kitty” on Thursday, October 12 starting at 5:30 p.m. She will be on hand talking about her journalism career answering questions and what her journey has been like as she prepares to compete in the Miss America pageant.

