Keeping the VFW well-funded one breakfast at a time

VFW Post 1273's all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet if you’re not in the mood to cook on Sunday mornings once every month.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re not in the mood to cook on Sunday morning, once a month, VFW post 1273 has you covered. Starting Sunday, Rapid City’s VFW post hosted an all-you-can-eat breakfast.

The breakfast costs $11 for entry and that money could go a long way. VFW Post 1273 has pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, and eggs Benedict as part of their buffet. The proceeds from this breakfast will go toward helping the VFW do the work they do best, supporting local veterans.

The quartermaster of this post says that last year the VFW was able to donate over $20,000 to veterans in need as a result of programs like this.

With the turnout to this year’s breakfasts looking good so far, it can be essential to know how much it has grown in just a few years.

“We have grown it, about three and a half years ago there was debate about stopping it because we were only getting about 40 people on a Sunday,” said Kat Pyka, the Quartermaster for VFW Post 1273.

Pyka says that the growth they’ve seen in those three years has done more than enough to quiet talks of ending events any time soon. If you want to check out their next breakfast buffet, VFW Post 1273 hosts one on the first Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
More than 1,300 buffalo were rounded up to be branded and vaccinated.
Hear the rumble of buffalo during the 2023 Buffalo Roundup
Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, SD, 2023.
Popular music festival will not be returning next year
This apartment complex will determine a tenant's rent based on their income.
Affordable housing becoming more common in Rapid City
FILE - The Capitol is seen late Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023, in Washington, as lawmakers work...
What would a government shutdown mean for me? SNAP, student loans and travel impacts, explained

Latest News

The 13th Annual Cruiser Car Show was packed with all types of cars, from classic to electric.
Downtown Rapid City showcased automotive ingenuity at the Cruiser Car Show
Joggers made their way to this lookout point to celebrate their run and honor the 75th...
Fall Volksmarch takes steps toward wider audience
Joggers made their way to this lookout point to celebrate their run and honor the 75th...
Step towards a wider audience for Crazy Horse Memorial Fall Volksmarch
VFW Post 1273's all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet if you’re not in the mood to cook on Sunday...
VFW well-funded one breakfast at a time