Keeping the VFW well-funded one breakfast at a time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re not in the mood to cook on Sunday morning, once a month, VFW post 1273 has you covered. Starting Sunday, Rapid City’s VFW post hosted an all-you-can-eat breakfast.

The breakfast costs $11 for entry and that money could go a long way. VFW Post 1273 has pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, and eggs Benedict as part of their buffet. The proceeds from this breakfast will go toward helping the VFW do the work they do best, supporting local veterans.

The quartermaster of this post says that last year the VFW was able to donate over $20,000 to veterans in need as a result of programs like this.

With the turnout to this year’s breakfasts looking good so far, it can be essential to know how much it has grown in just a few years.

“We have grown it, about three and a half years ago there was debate about stopping it because we were only getting about 40 people on a Sunday,” said Kat Pyka, the Quartermaster for VFW Post 1273.

Pyka says that the growth they’ve seen in those three years has done more than enough to quiet talks of ending events any time soon. If you want to check out their next breakfast buffet, VFW Post 1273 hosts one on the first Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.

