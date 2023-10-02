Cooler Weather This Week with Showers Likely Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight showers and storms are in the forecast, but should be clearing out of the area by around 3 AM. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 50s in Rapid City, but a few locations will see the upper 40s tonight. Tomorrow, much cooler weather settles in. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s by the afternoon with some breezier conditions. Rain showers are possible throughout the day on Tuesday with isolated showers mainly in the afternoon. Wednesday, we see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but temperatures will still only get into the 60s.

Clouds begin to move in Wednesday evening with showers and storms becoming likely for the overnight hours. Thursday, temperatures fail to get out of the 50s for high temperatures and a slight chance for showers will occur overnight Thursday and into Friday. We might see our first freeze Thursday night / Friday morning. With those colder temperatures, a few flurries could fall, but no impacts are expected. Temperatures Friday will likely stay in the 50s for most of the region with sun returning by the afternoon. Saturday starts a warming trend that will bring sunshine for the weekend. That sunshine will allow for temperatures to increase into the 70s by Monday of next week.

