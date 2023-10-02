A change to Fall weather this week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies ahead of a strong upper level low approaching from the southwest. As this low near, showers and thunderstorms will develop in Wyoming and push into western South Dakota this evening. One or two strong storms will be possible with hail and gusty winds.

Cooler air moves in Tuesday, with another reinforcing shot of cool air Thursday. Temperatures will be much more fall-like with morning lows in the 30s likely late this week.

Much warmer air returns this weekend and lasts much of next week as another ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the northern plains.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.