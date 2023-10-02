Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also are scheduled to attend.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden also had celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act, which he said paved the way for the ADA.

“Every American, especially those with disabilities, is worthy of dignity and our respect and should have access to every opportunity available in our country,” he said in the statement.

According to the Department of Labor, the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas including employment, transportation, public accommodations and access to government services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
More than 1,300 buffalo were rounded up to be branded and vaccinated.
Hear the rumble of buffalo during the 2023 Buffalo Roundup
Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, SD, 2023.
Popular music festival will not be returning next year
This apartment complex will determine a tenant's rent based on their income.
Affordable housing becoming more common in Rapid City
Government shutdown has ranchers fearing cattle price drop.
Government shutdown has cattle ranchers worried

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump sounds off outside NY fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The new term of the high court...
The Supreme Court opens its new term with a case about prison terms for drug dealers
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
Students from Creekside Christian School in Rapid City help pack groceries into the trunks of...
$100 million in food benefits lost when South Dakota ended pandemic emergency
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19