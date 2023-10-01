South Dakota Mines reclaims the Homestake trophy

138th matchup between Mines and Black Hills State
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:09 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines visited Black Hills State in Spearfish on Saturday for the 138th edition of the Black Hills Brawl. In 2022, the Yellow Jackets beat the Hardrockers 24-17. On Saturday, the result was flipped, Mines dominated Black Hills State 49-14, reclaiming the Homestake trophy.

