Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight temperatures will be mild and in the 50s to 60s for some locations, cloud cover will gradually increase throughout tonight. For Sunday, those 80s will be widespread with the Black Hills slightly cooler and in the mid to upper 70s. It will be by far our warmest temperature this week, and possibly the warmest day of October, on the 1st. Mostly sunny skies are in store for Sunday. A few clouds with the possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms could move in Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday temperatures will be likely in the 70s in the afternoon. Some PM thunderstorms are possible. Tuesday, a complete shift in both temperatures and conditions will take place. Scattered to widespread showers and possibly a thunderstorm will keep the sun at bay and keep temperatures down. Low 60s and upper 50s are expected for high temperatures on Tuesday. Those nicer temperatures stick around for the rest of next week. Mostly sunny skies will be in the forecast for Wednesday with temperatures staying in the 60s. Sunshine sticks around for Thursday and Friday with those 60s likely once again.

