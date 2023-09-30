Friday Night Hike, September 29, pt. 2

Friday Night Hike, September 29, pt. 2
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Sep. 29, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was another full slate of football games across the Black Hills on Friday. Third-ranked Tea Area defeated Sturgis 26-7. Custer beat Lead-Deadwood 29-19, while Wall knocked off Harding County 41-12.

There will be more local football coming your way on Saturday, St. Thomas More hosts Aberdeen Roncalli at 3 p.m.

