Friday Night Hike, September 29, pt. 2
Tea Area gets the best of Sturgis
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:11 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was another full slate of football games across the Black Hills on Friday. Third-ranked Tea Area defeated Sturgis 26-7. Custer beat Lead-Deadwood 29-19, while Wall knocked off Harding County 41-12.
There will be more local football coming your way on Saturday, St. Thomas More hosts Aberdeen Roncalli at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.