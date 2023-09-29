Yellow Bird murder case went into the juvenile justice system

By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In South Dakota, any person over the age of 16 charged with a violent felony is handled as an adult.

That is what happened with Robert Yellow Bird.

He was 17 at the time of the murders of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk at a North Rapid apartment in August 2022. But a couple of months ago, information on Yellow Bird dried up because his case was transferred to juvenile court.

Instead of being tried as an adult, Yellow Bird was handled as a juvenile, meaning he no longer faced life in prison. But what else does this mean?

“There are a number of factors,” defense attorney Timothy Rensch said.

“They look at the child. They look at whether or not they’re co-defendants, whether there’s an interest in having things tried together. Whether it’s in the best interest of society. Whether it’s in the best interest of the individual the person who is below the age of 18.”

Being in the public’s best interest is subjective to the court, and according to Rensch, it’s not solely about giving juveniles a maximum sentence.

“There’s an idea in the law that if a child commits an offense which would be a crime committed by an adult that we want to try to help a person grow into a mature individual who can be a productive member of society,” he explained.

With Yellow Bird charged in juvenile court, details about his involvement in that case or the outcome is not available to the public.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Yellow Bird who walked away from a...
UPDATE: Minnehaha County escapee could be armed, in Rapid City area
Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer accused of taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
Everyday the guests will be able to experience new things in South Dakota.
Rapid City’s sister city visits for next 10 days
Uprooted claims their business is being affected due to construction.
Downtown Rapid City business owners state they have lack of communication from city

Latest News

Do not answer scam calls
Elderly woman scammed of gold and currency in Pennington County; law enforcement offers protection tips
The early evening news on KEVN.
Fatal hit and run
Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, SD, 2023.
Popular music festival will not be returning next year
The early evening news on KEVN.
Scam protection