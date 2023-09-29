Unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected this weekend as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the area. The weather will be perfect for the whole host of outdoor activities planned for the Hills, but temperatures will be quite warm - 80s to near 90 on Sunday!

A cold front will bring some scattered thunderstorms Sunday night - some could be strong. Much cooler temperatures arrive by the middle of next week wtih a few showers likely as a strong troughs moves into the plains.

This trough moves east, and next weekend now looks warm and dry.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Yellow Bird who walked away from a...
UPDATE: Minnehaha County escapee could be armed, in Rapid City area
Update on fatal hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, SD, 2023.
Popular music festival will not be returning next year
Spearfish uses temporary winter road surface to address long-standing issues

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Warming Up by the Weekend and Lots of Sunshine
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and slightly cooler today.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Much Nicer to End the Week with a Few Chances for Showers
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Today will be the warmest day of the week.