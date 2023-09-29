Much Warmer This Weekend, Cool Down Next Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Pleasant conditions tonight turning mostly sunny for tomorrow. High temperatures will be warm tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. The warming doesn’t stop there. Sunday, those 80s will be more widespread. It will be by far our warmest temperature this week, and possibly the warmest day of October, on the 1st. Mostly sunny skies in store for Sunday. A few clouds and possibly showers move in Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday temperatures will be likely in the 70s in the afternoon. Some PM thunderstorms are possible. Tuesday, a complete shift in both temperatures and conditions will take place. Scattered to widespread showers and possibly a thunderstorm will keep the sun at bay and keep temperatures down. Low 60s and upper 50s are expected for high temperatures on Tuesday. Those nicer temperatures stick around for the rest of next week. Mostly sunny skies will be in the forecast for Wednesday with temperatures staying in the 60s. Sunshine sticks around for Thursday and Friday with those 60s likely once again.

