Elderly woman scammed of gold and currency in Pennington County; law enforcement offers protection tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A scam targeting an elderly resident of Pennington County resulted in a loss of more than $100,000.

Following an investigation, law enforcement arrested 31-year-old Abdul Waheed Mohammed in Rapid City on Tuesday. Thursday, Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison set Mohammed’s bond at $100,000 cash-only and issued a no-contact order for Mohammed.

These scams tend to target individuals who may be more susceptible due to their trust or vulnerability. A Pennington County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant provides insights on protecting yourself from scams.

“Law enforcement agencies are not going to ask you to give money or gift cards, or in this recent case, gold, as payment for warrants. That’s just not what’s going to happen. As soon as you hear that, realize there’s a problem, hang up, call the law enforcement agencies directly, and ask to speak to somebody about it,” said Lt. Paul Stevens.

Mohammed is facing charges of grand theft, conspiracy to commit a felony, and aiding, abetting, or advising grand theft.

His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

