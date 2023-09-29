Affordable housing becoming more common in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the biggest struggles for people in Rapid City is finding a place to live that’s affordable. The people at CommonBond Communities are looking to reduce that struggle with their new apartment building, The Radiant.

The term affordable housing can be different for each person but it generally means housing that costs less than one-fourth of a person’s income. Management at The Radiant apartments determines a tenant’s rent based on their income, helping renters focus their resources elsewhere.

“Having a home that you can be proud of that’s actually affordable relative to your income means then that you can achieve some stability in your life, you can focus on your career, your kid’s education, and allows you to give back to the community,” said Deidra Schmidt, the CEO of CommonBond Communities.

The Radiant will include what they call “advantage services.” This comes in the form of an on-site coordinator who can help tenants if they face financial struggles.

“Those are really focused first and foremost on helping folks keep stable in their housing so if there’s anything that goes on in their lives that might otherwise destabilize their ability to pay rent or to be a good resident and comply with their lease terms, that’s the first topic on the agenda,” said Schmidt.

Additionally, these coordinators will help connect tenants to community resources and address any career goals the tenants may have.

Schmidt says interest in these apartments has been overwhelming and expects they will be occupied quickly. She says there’s still a lot of room for buildings like this in the area.

“We really hope to be doing a lot more new construction properties like this because as I said earlier there’s a well-documented need for more housing generally but particularly housing that’s truly affordable to the workforce in Rapid City,” said Schmidt.

Those looking to apply for these apartments can find more information here.

