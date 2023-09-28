Windy and slightly cooler today.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front will bring brisk winds and slightly cooler temperatures to our area today. Highs will be about 5 degrees lower than yesterday.

An upper level disturbance will bring a few showers tonight. Most of the shower activity will be in northwest South Dakota.

Friday through the weekend will be spectacular! Highs in the 70s, if not 80 on Sunday with lows in the 40s and 50s and dry conditions. Perfect weather for the Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park and all other activities around the hills, including viewing the Fall foliage in Spearfish Canyon.

A few showers and storms are possible Sunday night, and again next Tuesday as a couple of disturbance rotate northeast into the area.

