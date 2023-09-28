Warming Up by the Weekend and Lots of Sunshine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight temperatures will fall into the low 50s and upper 40s around the area. Some clouds will move in early, bringing the possibility of some light showers North and West of the Black Hills. Those clouds clear out by the morning and we are left with mostly sunny skies. The Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park is looking gorgeous and sunshine will allow for temperatures to increase throughout the day. Temperatures will likely get into the 70s for much of the area, while others stay in the upper 60s. The weekend is going to be sunny and warm. Temperatures will likely get into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Sunshine continues Saturday. It will spill over into Sunday. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and the low 80s across the area.

Some showers and storms may impact us early Monday, but clear up by lunchtime. Those storms re-fire into the afternoon. Isolated storms possible Monday as temperatures get into the mid 70s. We start to cool down with rain chances increasing Tuesday. Scattered showers throughout the day will keep our temperatures at bay. Low 70s and upper 60s for high temperatures on Tuesday. Wednesday we will be mostly sunny with no rain chances and temperatures staying in the 60s for most of the day. Thursday, a cold front will enter the area, bringing us some rain chances and much cooler temperatures. Temperatures will likely stay in the low 60s and upper 50s throughout the day.

