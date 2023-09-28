Update on fatal hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

(AP)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A motorcyclist died on Sept. 17 from injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, he was hit near the intersection of Haines Avenue and College Avenue around 9 p.m. He was taken to Monument Hospital where he later died. An autopsy conducted Sept. 19 showed that the rider died because of his crash injuries.

An update on the investigation shows detectives have used evidence recovered from the scene to determine the second involved vehicle is likely a white 1999 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have caused damage to the passenger side view mirror, damage to an AVS brand window visor, and general damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to have black AVS wind visors around the windows. There may also be black paint transfer on the damaged area of the Chevrolet pickup from the collision with the motorcycle.

If anyone has any information about a pickup matching this description that recently incurred damage, they are encouraged to contact Detective Nathan Senesac at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.\

