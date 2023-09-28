Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rina formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said, as forecasters continued to monitor another tropical storm at sea.

Rina had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for the storm, and there were no hazards affecting land. The storm was traveling north-northwest at about 10 mph (17 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe was moving slowly across the Atlantic at 2 mph (4 kph). Maximum sustained winds were about 50 mph (85 kph), with little change in strength expected over the next several days.

Philippe was centered 560 miles (895 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands. There were no watches or warnings in effect, however forecasters advised interests in the Northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico to monitor the progress of the storm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer arrested after taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Yellow Bird who walked away from a...
Minnehaha County escapee could be armed, in Rapid City area
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
Everyday the guests will be able to experience new things in South Dakota.
Rapid City’s sister city visits for next 10 days
Uprooted claims their business is being affected due to construction.
Downtown Rapid City business owners state they have lack of communication from city

Latest News

Breaking news.
People killed in shootings in home and hospital in Dutch city
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere is arrested, police say
8th grader Jo Schmidt is blazing a trail as the starting quarterback for the Sullivan Middle...
Middle school girl plays quarterback, makes state football all-star team
A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
The USFL and the XFL are merging
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing