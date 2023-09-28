Spearfish uses temporary winter road surface to address long-standing issues

Long overdue road construction is using a temporary road service for the upcoming winter season.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A long overdue road construction project in Spearfish is currently using a temporary road surface to navigate through the winter season.

The City of Spearfish has been collaborating with contractors over the past few months to determine the best long-term solution for addressing deficiencies in the Sandstone Hills road. According to the Spearfish City Administrator, they needed to dig deeper to assess the depth of the road issues.

“So what the contractor in the city agreed to was to form what’s called a skim patch, which is a very thin covering that will get us through the winter and allow us to plow the road and make it paved so that people can have safe passage on it,” said Spearfish City Administrator Steve McFarland.

After winter, crews will have a better idea of the lengths they’ll need to go to in order to permanently repair the road.

