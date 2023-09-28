Rapid City sales tax jumps in July

Rapid City officials said 2022 was a good year, and on track to be even better with tourism.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - July general city sales tax figures are up over 3%.

Rapid City officials say 2022 was a good year and on track to be even better this year with the increase in tourism.

Tourism sales were up over 9% compared to last July.

As businesses continue to pop up in Rapid City the city’s finance director, Daniel Ainslie said those numbers will only go up.

“Ever since the pandemic there’s been a significant uptick in national interest in South Dakota, and that’s greatly increased the number of people who are trying to move into our local Black Hills region here, but also the number of people who are visiting here,” Ainslie said.

Ainslie said South Dakota’s strong presence in the media has also made a big impact on sales tax figures.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer arrested after taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident
South Dakota Video Lottery
South Dakota video lottery businesses say to raise the max bet
Everyday the guests will be able to experience new things in South Dakota.
Rapid City’s sister city visits for next 10 days

Latest News

Spearfish uses temporary winter road surface to address long-standing issues
City of Rapid City lead service lines presentation
Rapid City officials are working to get rid hundreds of lead pipes
Officials at Custer State Park are preparing for the roundup this Friday.
Custer Buffalo Roundup glimpses into a time gone
Much Nicer to End the Week with a Few Chances for Showers
Much Nicer to End the Week with a Few Chances for Showers