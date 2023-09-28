Mount Rushmore Society annual “Spirit of America” gala to feature 43rd Treasury Secretary as speaker

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When it comes to fundraising, no amount of donation is too small to make a difference especially when it’s for The Mount Rushmore Society’s 2nd annual “Spirit of America” Gala, on Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m., celebrating the best of what this country has to offer.

Diana Nielson, CEO of the Mount Rushmore Society says come dressed to impress in your blue jeans and bling to mingle with community leaders and supporters of the foundation at a cocktail reception in a beautiful atrium, dine at a seated dinner in an elegant tent under the stars, and hear from Rosie Rios, the 43rd Treasurer of the United States and Chair of America 250. Nielson says no detail has been left to chance, from shuttle service from the adjacent parking area to the delicious catered dinner and musical entertainment by Sophia Beatty. Although the faces of George, Thomas, Teddy, and Abe won’t be overlooking us, this is sure to be an unforgettable evening and they are always with us in spirit. Nielson says, “This year’s focus is to find things as Americans to celebrate and create an uplifting evening and to be inspired by our featured speaker and what it means to be a part of this country including those that had the perseverance and the courage to create Mount Rushmore. I mean that is the spirit of America.”

This year’s featured speaker is the Honorable Rosie Rios. Her story is the American dream leaving everyone to be inspired as she shares stories of ingenuity, innovation, and leadership. Nielson reminds everyone that If you open up your wallet and check your paper currency, you probably have a bill signed by Ms. Rios because from 2009 to 2016, she served as the 43rd Treasurer of the United States appointed by President Barack Obama. She now serves as CEO of Red River Associates, an investment management consulting firm, and is the chair of America 250, the United States Congressional Commission planning the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding to be celebrated in 2026. Among her many accomplishments, she is known for initiating and leading the efforts to place a portrait of a woman on the front of U.S. currency for the first time in over a century. Her personal passion includes EMPOWERMENT 2026, a non-profit that highlights historical American women in positions of money and power.

Because of a looming government shutdown which would prevent us from holding the event onsite, Nielson says we have proactively relocated this year’s event from Mount Rushmore National Memorial to the new Security First Bank building in Rapid City. This will maximize our capacity to control what circumstances we can ensuring that we are able to make the largest impact in supporting Mount Rushmore.

Nielson asks for your support of this event through a sponsorship, knowing that your contribution will make a lasting impact on preserving and protecting Mount Rushmore. If this is something that you would like to consider, she would be happy to speak with you about how you can make this year’s event a success. Click here to have access to the sponsorship levels that are available.

