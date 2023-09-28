Mixology at Home - Spanish-Tini

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Coffee-based drinks can be so good you might not be able to stop at just one.

We did an espresso martini a while back but this one is like an espresso martini on steroids. There is an issue, however.

The cocktail has a lot of ingredients, 10 to be exact; and takes time to prepare. Most drinks we do on Mixology at Home include three to four ingredients and take one to two minutes to make. So, we are violating the “keep it simple” rule to showcase a drink home bartenders might want to master. The good news is ingredients are easy to find and the taste is well worth the effort.

This drink is called a Spanish-Tini. Of course, it really isn’t a Spanish coffee-based cocktail (a popular, classic Spanish cocktail with coffee is the carajillo.) The Spanish-Tini is one of my wife’s favorites.

The Spanish-Tini originated at a bar in Seattle called Tini Bigs. Sadly, the bar doesn’t exist anymore, closing in 2017. But the drink lives on at my home bar!

Ingredients

2 1/2 oz cold espresso or coffee

2 oz coffee liqueur

3/4 oz dark creme cacao

3/4 oz triple sec or Cointreau

1/2 oz 151 rum

Heavy cream

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Sugar (for the rim)

Chocolate bar (to shave over drink)

Wet sponge (for the rim)

Lighter

Martini glass

Directions

Add to a shaker with ice, cold coffee or espresso, coffee liqueur, triple sec, and dark creme de cacao. Shake to mix and chill, set aside.

Rim a martini glass with water and then dip into sugar. Pour a half ounce of 151 rum into the glass and light it on fire. Then twirl the glass to caramelize the sugar. Midway through this process, shake in some nutmeg and cinnamon. Once the sugar is carmalized, clap your hands over the glass to put out the flame. If that doesn’t work, just strain the drink into the glass to do the trick.

Don’t fill the glass entirely. Leave some room to put a layer of heavy cream over the top. Then sprinkle a little more cinnamon on top and shave some chocolate over the drink.

Note

Not to dampen your desire for a coffee-based drink but be careful. While alcohol is a depressant, coffee is a stimulant that could mask the effects of the alcohol. That, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, could cause you to drink more than you should while at the same time feeling as if you are not that impaired. So keep your coffee-based cocktails to a minimum. Honestly, one is satisfying.

