It’s hunting season, remember to keep your guns locked

Police are once again reminding people to not leave their guns in unlocked cars.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:50 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s hunting season, and the Rapid City Police Department wants to remind anyone with a firearm to know where their weapon is at all times.

According to RCPD, more than 500 guns have been stolen from inside vehicles in the last five years alone. Nearly 70% of those were stolen from cars with no signs of forced entry. The solution can be as easy as locking your car before walking away without your gun.

“It’s never a good idea to leave a firearm, no matter what kind of firearm it is, in a vehicle. Always take it inside with you wherever you go. Make sure that you’re maintaining 24/7 accountability for that firearm,” RCPD Community Specialist Brendyn Medina said.

Police also warn people to be wary of where they park their cars as crowded parking lots and street parking are the most vulnerable targets. With many new people coming into the Black Hills area in the next couple of months for hunting season, just be conscious of where your guns are at all times.

