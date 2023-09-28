Heinz creates ‘new’ sauce for Taylor Swift

Heinz has released a "new" sauce for Taylor Swift.
Heinz has released a "new" sauce for Taylor Swift.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Heinz is releasing a condiment in honor of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The limited edition sauce is called “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch.“

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)

A Swift fan says that is what she appeared to be eating with chicken tenders at Kelce’s NFL game on Sunday.

The sauce is technically not new. Heinz usually calls it “Kranch,” but a hundred bottles will come with the custom label.

Heinz has not yet said how to get the limited edition sauce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer arrested after taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Yellow Bird who walked away from a...
Minnehaha County escapee could be armed, in Rapid City area
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
Everyday the guests will be able to experience new things in South Dakota.
Rapid City’s sister city visits for next 10 days
Uprooted claims their business is being affected due to construction.
Downtown Rapid City business owners state they have lack of communication from city

Latest News

Breaking news.
People killed in shootings in home and hospital in Dutch city
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere is arrested, police say
8th grader Jo Schmidt is blazing a trail as the starting quarterback for the Sullivan Middle...
Middle school girl plays quarterback, makes state football all-star team
A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
The USFL and the XFL are merging
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing