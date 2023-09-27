Today will be the warmest day of the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure aloft moves over the area today, resulting in very warm temperatures. Today we’ll see highs near 80 at least in Rapid City.

A cold front moves through late tonight and Thursday, bringing brisk winds and somewhat cooler air. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s and 70s. An upper level trough could trigger some isolated showers and thundershowers Thursday evening.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with above normal temperatures in the 70s. Sunday, a weak disturbance might trigger some isolated thunderstorms but temperatures will still be above normal.

The major trough out west stays out west into next week. That means warmer than normal temperatures here through at least next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
South Dakota Video Lottery
South Dakota video lottery businesses say to raise the max bet
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talks with state National Guard soldiers deployed at the southern...
Noem visits South Dakota Guard at southern border
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Lots of Sunshine in Store This Week ; Above Average Temperatures Continue
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Another warm and sunny day today.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures.
Cooler temperatures with on-and-off showers for the first day of fall