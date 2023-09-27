South Dakota Mines holds annual career fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines held its annual fall career fair with more than 200 companies in attendance. The fair is aimed to put students in front of future employers with the hopes of them landing a job.

Event organizer Matthew Hanley emphasized this career fair is to the students.

“We bring in over 200 companies into one event is just a target rich environment for them to explore a lot of different options. They talk to a lot of different companies from across the entire U.S. 39 with different states present today,” Hanley said.

This one-on-one time with companies gives the students the opportunity to make connections, learn more about different employers and hopefully land a job. The students, especially the seniors, are trying to make the most of the opportunity.

“If we didn’t have a career fair, I probably would have a much harder time finding a job and getting that exposure,” senior Abby Strahl said. “Especially in past years I’ve had the exposure to come here and talk to different employers, so I knew what to do.”

“So having this open for the students to just come by, be able to test the waters, even just practice interviewing and to get to know what it is to talk to these companies is just a great opportunity for the students here,” senior Cruz Franich said.

With 98 percent of the 2022 graduating class either landing a job in their chosen industry or attending graduate school, Mines students are highly sought after and with the help of these fairs the school is hoping to help even more students start their careers.

