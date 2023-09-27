Shred outdated documents for free

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - AARP officials at the Uptown Mall host their annual paper shred as part of a nationwide event series coined Operation Stop Scams.

Wednesday, from 1-3 p.m., the public is welcome to bring as much or as little important papers as they want to safely dispose of.

It is easy to fall victim to scams or identity theft with information-sensitive documents that are not disregarded properly.

Some official outdated papers that someone should shred include bank and credit card statements, health records, employee records or any papers with a personal address or phone number.

AARP information center coordinator, Doris Ann Werlinger, said anyone is welcome to watch their documents be disposed of.

”It’s really important to have your old documents gotten rid of. Because you certainly don’t want those people that have criminal things in mind to get your pertinent information,” Werlinger said.

Werlinger said one of AARP’s programs aims to help prevent the elderly from falling victim to fraud, and that is why the organization offers free paper shred events to the public annually.

