Scammer arrested after taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - An elderly resident of Pennington County fell victim to a scam that resulted in the loss of over $100,000. Following a subsequent investigation, law enforcement was notified and 31-year-old Abdul Waheed Mohammed was arrested in Rapid City on September 26, 2023.

Mohammed had posed as a member of law enforcement and demanded money in exchange for the resolution of false warrants. He was caught and charged with grand theft, theft by deception, conspiracy to commit grand theft, aiding and abetting or advising grand theft, and abuse of an elderly adult.

Mohammed is not a resident of South Dakota and law enforcement is still working to determine his actual residence.

“Due to the unfortunate frequency and predatory nature of these crimes, this is an important arrest.” Lieutenant Paul Stevens continues, “Our investigative team is happy we were able to stop further losses from this victim and make this arrest.”

Local law enforcement would like to remind the public to be aware of these types of scams. The Pennington County Warrants Division generally does not solicit over the phone to collect warrants or fees. Any time you get a call from law enforcement demanding or soliciting money over the phone, you should be skeptical. Hang up and call law enforcement directly at (605) 394-6117. Do not fall for these scams! Anyone can confirm if you have an outstanding warrant by looking on the website: www.pennco.org/warrantsearch.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Assisting agencies with the arrest include the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Homeland Security Investigations is involved with the investigation.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
South Dakota Video Lottery
South Dakota video lottery businesses say to raise the max bet
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talks with state National Guard soldiers deployed at the southern...
Noem visits South Dakota Guard at southern border
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

Latest News

Everyday the guests will be able to experience new things in South Dakota.
Rapid City’s sister city visits for next 10 days
Crowds gathered at Canyon Lake Park to enjoy hot food from a variety of food trucks.
Family Food Truck Night comes to a close
Midwest Honor Flight is helping veterans from the Midwest region be able to visit the US...
Midwest Honor Flight network continues to restore veterans access to memories lived in the past
South Dakota Mines holds annual career fair with hopes to land students jobs.
South Dakota Mines holds annual career fair