Rapid City’s sister city visits for next 10 days

Everyday the guests will be able to experience new things in South Dakota.
Everyday the guests will be able to experience new things in South Dakota.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sister City program exchanges representatives from other countries to make professional visits to Rapid City, helping everyone understand cultural differences.

Last year Rapid City representatives visited Germany. This year nine Germans from Apolda make a trip to South Dakota for the next 10 days.

“When we started this, the Sister City Organization, we were trying to promote culture and peace because it was after the fall of the wall. So, they wanted to understand how we live and we wanted to understand how they live,” said Tami Hall, president of Apolda, Germany Sister City Association.

The Apolda guests will get to do a variety of activities during their stay.

“It’s my first time being in the U.S.A. So, I’m seeing a lot of beautiful landscapes, learning about the culture, and seeing the city by myself and not just on TV, and it’s just an amazing time here,” said Hannah Bendorff, visiting from Germany.

On Tuesday the Apolda guests went on a tour of a fire station and visited Mount Rushmore.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
South Dakota Video Lottery
South Dakota video lottery businesses say to raise the max bet
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talks with state National Guard soldiers deployed at the southern...
Noem visits South Dakota Guard at southern border
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

Latest News

Crowds gathered at Canyon Lake Park to enjoy hot food from a variety of food trucks.
Family Food Truck Night comes to a close
Midwest Honor Flight is helping veterans from the Midwest region be able to visit the US...
Midwest Honor Flight network continues to restore veterans access to memories lived in the past
South Dakota Mines holds annual career fair with hopes to land students jobs.
South Dakota Mines holds annual career fair
The event aims to honor veterans.
Honor Flights to hit the skies over D.C.