Much Nicer to End the Week with a Few Chances for Showers

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will have increasing clouds and temperatures falling into the low 50s and upper 40s once again. Tomorrow temperatures will be much nicer. Highs will stay in the 60s near and around the Black Hills. The Plains will see temperatures in the 70s. We will see mostly sunny skies. A few showers become possible overnight Thursday as we head into early Friday morning. By the afternoon on Friday, we are left with sunny skies once again. Temperatures will be in the 60s once again in the afternoon.

We start off the weekend much warmer when we get back into the mid 70s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, some showers are possible in the afternoon, but temperatures still get warm in the mid to upper 70s. We start off next week still in the 70s with sunny skies. Low 70s and upper 60s are likely next week. Monday through Wednesday are looking mostly sunny for a beautiful start to the work week.

