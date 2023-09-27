Midwest Honor Flight network continues to restore veterans access to memories lived in the past

The event aims to honor veterans.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:05 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - The honor of being able to return home and enjoy what many US servicemen and women have fought for is something many Americans take for granted, but for some of those men and women who have fought on the frontlines, that opportunity was taken from them during various conflicts.

That’s where the Honor Flight Network comes in.

These national flights aim to give veterans from wars past an opportunity to see the US capital and the memorials that commemorate their service. Honor flights are also a way for the public to honor and thank the Americans who fought for the freedoms we have today.

“For these veterans, they deserve nothing less. You know they were willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that we enjoy today, and so for them to be able to go out and see the memorials that’ve been dedicated to their service and sacrifice is honestly the least we can as the American people,” said Midwest Honor Flights president and CEO Aaron Van Beek.

If you are interested in learning more about the Midwest Honor Flight organization, you can head to their website, where you can find the apply tab for Veterans, Guardians, Flight Crew, and Volunteers. You can also call the Midwest Honor Flight hotline at (605) 215-1319 to learn more information about the application process.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
South Dakota Video Lottery
South Dakota video lottery businesses say to raise the max bet
DPS announces October sobriety checkpoints
Richard Hirth adds to plea
Montana doctor compromises Hirth’s case, putting his trial on hold

Latest News

South Dakota Mines holds annual career fair with hopes to land students jobs.
South Dakota Mines holds annual career fair
The event aims to honor veterans.
Honor Flights to hit the skies over D.C.
When someone is experiencing a medical emergency it can be the seconds that matter the most.
Black Hills Life Flight adds life-saving whole blood to missions
The possibility of a government shutdown is just days away, and with no resolution in sight,...
Government shutdown could impact active service members