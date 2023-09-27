Government shutdown could impact active service members

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The possibility of a government shutdown is just days away, and with no resolution in sight, national security could be at risk.

According to a statement released from The White House, around 1.3 million active duty service members are at risk of not getting paid during a potential shutdown, while still being expected to work. In addition, a shutdown would also effect the ability to maintain equipment.

“Over time, depending on how long shutdown lasts, it could have a significant and deleterious effect on national security and our readiness. Anybody in the military can tell you, regardless of what service branch you come from, if you cant sufficiently maintain your equipment, if you cant keep those capabilities sharp, if you cant procure your capabilities, then it absolutely will affect your national security,” said John Kirby, national security council coordinator for Strategic Communications.

While the military has been through shutdowns before, Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force says any continuing resolution past December could result in serious damage to American security.

“Many of us have been through shutdowns; they are extremely damaging to our readiness, retention, and morale. Do not extend any CR beyond December. We can manage a short CR, as we have many times, but beyond that much more serious damage will be done to American security,” Kendall said in a statement that was released on September 11.

As of 2022 Ellsworth Air Force Base employees around 4,300 military and civilian employees, and if the shutdown does happen, about 3,300 people would continue working without pay.

