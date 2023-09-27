Family Food Truck Night comes to a close

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every summer, the aroma of tasty food at Canyon Lake Park attracts people to food trucks from all over the city for Family Food Truck Night.

The event starts in May and runs until the end of September every Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. This year there were more than a few options to choose from with anything from a simple burger to more unique food like Thai or even rolled ice cream.

After being part of the event for a few years, one food truck owner says his favorite part of it all is seeing the people who show up.

“Basically, you bring out your family to Canyon Lake Park, it’s so beautiful. I mean this is an awesome park they bring out the kids, the dogs, and it’s just like a Norman Rockwell painting, this is just a beautiful night,” said Chuck Wendt, the owner of Gilligan’s Shave Ice Paradise.

He plans to keep coming to the event as long as people keep showing up. If you missed it this year, don’t worry, you can find it in the same location at Canyon Lake Park next year.

