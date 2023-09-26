Trump lawyers say prosecutors want to ‘silence’ him with gag order in his federal 2020 election case

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023....
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:06 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are slamming prosecutors’ request for a narrow gag order in his 2020 election subversion case in Washington, calling it an effort to “unconstitutionally silence” his political speech.

In court papers filed late Monday, attorneys for Trump urge U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to deny the proposal to bar the Republican ex-president from making inflammatory and intimidating comments about witnesses, lawyers and other people involved in the criminal case.

Trump’s attorneys call the request a “desperate effort at censorship” that would prevent him from telling his side of the story on the campaign trial as he runs to retake the White House in 2024.

“The prosecution may not like President’s Trump’s entirely valid criticisms, but neither it nor this Court are the filter for what the public may hear,” his legal team wrote. “If the prosecution wishes to avoid criticism for abusing its power, the solution is simple: stop abusing its power. The Constitution allows no alternative.”

In seeking the order earlier this month, special counsel Jack Smith’s team pointed to what it said is a pattern of “false and inflammatory” statements by Trump about the case as well as comments meant to intimidate or harass people he believes are potential witnesses against him. Prosecutors told the judge that a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors.

Trump’s lawyers said prosecutors haven’t proved why such an order would be necessary, saying that his social media posts haven’t intimidated any possible witnesses and that there’s no real concern his comments would taint the jury pool.

Trump’s lawyers have also asked the judge to recuse herself from the case, saying her past public statements about him and his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol call into question whether she can be fair.

There’s a high bar for recusal, and Smith’s team has said there is no valid basis to have the judge removed from the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
DPS announces October sobriety checkpoints
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly SM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization,...
Rapid City’s Paula Harrod wins 2022 TOPS South Dakota Queen of Weight loss
Residents of this mobile home park feel repair requests have been inconsistent.
Mobile Home residents continue to face conflict with management
Richard Hirth adds to plea
Montana doctor compromises Hirth’s case, putting his trial on hold

Latest News

A low water level is seen where sills are being made in the Mississippi River to help limit...
EXPLAINER: Saltwater intrusion is affecting drinking water in parts of Louisiana
The Mississippi River is dropping to “historic lows.” (Source: CNN/WVUE/WDSU/KFVS/US ARMY CORPS...
With Mississippi River levels low, saltwater intrusion is a problem in Louisiana
FILE - UAW union members picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center,...
Biden is headed to Michigan to join the UAW picket line. He’s all-in on showing his union bona fides
FILE - Colombian performer Shakira arrives at court in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2019. Spanish...
Spain charges pop singer Shakira with tax evasion for a second time and demands more than $7 million