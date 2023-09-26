Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
Richard Hirth adds to plea
Montana doctor compromises Hirth’s case, putting his trial on hold
Cattle on ranch
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle herd
Residents of this mobile home park feel repair requests have been inconsistent.
Mobile Home residents continue to face conflict with management
Main menu of Midwest 90: Rapid City.
Video game Midwest 90: Rapid City releases first demo

Latest News

There was no big winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball jackpot reaches $835 million after no one wins Monday
This gardener plans to keep letting them grow as long as they will.
Jack and The Giant... sunflower stalk?
The unique Crazy Horse Memorial light show is ending due to outdated equipment after 17 years.
After 17 remarkable years the iconic light show at Crazy Horse Memorial is coming to an end
Pet emergencies can happen at anytime, therefore it's best to know what steps to take when this...
Prepping yourself and your pet for emergencies
Rapid City Park
Rapid City’s park restrooms being closed for Winter