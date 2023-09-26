Supporting the park services by shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You can help out the U.S. parks and forests in multiple ways, like visiting a mini shop or rounding up your next purchase at the grocery store.

The program, Helping Hands for Public Lands, includes gift shop locations and the option to round up to the next dollar at certain retailers. The proceeds help out forest programs around the black hills like the Wild Women Coalition

The executive director for The Black Hills Parks and Forest Association says the biggest goal of this program is to promote responsible stewardship of public land.

”They can’t do it all, they don’t have enough staff they don’t have enough resources to be able to really do all that they want to and so our organization is helping to supplement our public land partners in teaching people how to better value and use our public lands,” said Patty Ressler.

You can find stores all over the Black Hills taking donations with the fundraiser ending on Saturday. Check here for more information on participating locations.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.