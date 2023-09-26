RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles

A couple weeks ago, two people were found dead in the same general area near Rapid Creek.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The first victim was found near Rapid Creek with a fatal stab wound to the torso, and the second victim was found off East Boulevard North with fatal wounds from an assault.

50-year-old Philip Chips is being charged with second degree murder for the first victim. 29-year-old Jacob Jumping Eagle and 28-year-old Craig Returns From Scout are currently in custody for first degree murder of the second victim.

When asked if there was any connection between the two deaths, Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist with Rapid City Police Department, gave us this statement:

“Those involved in each incident were known to each other, and are known to have shared the same social circles. Both incidents involved a portion of our community who live much of their lives in the public spaces of our city. Unfortunately, these remain common circles for substance abuse, mental health issues, and addiction, which can fuel dangerous or violent behavior. We’d like to extend our appreciation to the dedicated members of the RCPD and PCSO investigations divisions for their hard work that led to the identification and apprehension of the offenders responsible in both homicides and upholding justice for the victims in each incident.”

