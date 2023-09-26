Rapid City’s park restrooms being closed for Winter

Fall is officially here and with the cooler temps comes closures to most of Rapid City’s public restrooms.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fall is officially here and with the cooler temps comes closures to most of Rapid City’s public park restrooms.

At the end of the day Friday, most of the city’s park restrooms will be closed, with the exception of Vickie Powers Park, Sioux Park, Sioux Park Stadium and Parkview Tennis Court facilities. Those will remain open until Oct. 31.

There will be portable restroom facilities available at the following park areas: Braeburn, Canyon Lake Shelter #3, Jackson Disc Golf, West Fulton Trailhead at Skyline, Robbinsdale Walking Track and LaCroix Disc Golf.

There are only two winterized restrooms with year-round access which can be found at Founders Park and Canyon Lake Park-West.

Vickie Powers Park, Sioux Park, Parkview Tennis Courts and Skyline Wilderness restrooms are set to re-open April 1, 2024, with the rest set for May 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
Richard Hirth adds to plea
Montana doctor compromises Hirth’s case, putting his trial on hold
Cattle on ranch
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle herd
Residents of this mobile home park feel repair requests have been inconsistent.
Mobile Home residents continue to face conflict with management
Main menu of Midwest 90: Rapid City.
Video game Midwest 90: Rapid City releases first demo

Latest News

This gardener plans to keep letting them grow as long as they will.
Jack and The Giant... sunflower stalk?
The unique Crazy Horse Memorial light show is ending due to outdated equipment after 17 years.
After 17 remarkable years the iconic light show at Crazy Horse Memorial is coming to an end
Pet emergencies can happen at anytime, therefore it's best to know what steps to take when this...
Prepping yourself and your pet for emergencies
The Black Hills Parks and Forests Association is setting up mini shops like this all over the...
Supporting the park services by shopping