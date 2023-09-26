Rapid City parks set to close as winter nears

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fall is officially here and with the cooler temps comes closures to most of Rapid City’s public restrooms.

At the end of the day Friday most of the city’s park restrooms will be closed with the exception of Vickie Powers Park, Sioux Park, Sioux Park Stadium and Parkview Tennis Court facilities. Those will remain open until Oct.r 31.

There will be portable restroom facilities available at the following park areas: Braeburn, Canyon Lake Shelter #3, Jackson Disc Golf, West Fulton Trailhead at Skyline, Robbinsdale Walking Track and LaCroix Disc Golf.

There are only two winterized restrooms with year-round access which can be found at Founders Park and Canyon Lake Park-West.

Vickie Powers Park, Sioux Park, Parkview Tennis Courts and Skyline Wilderness restrooms are set to re-open April 1, 2024, with the rest set for May 1, 2024.

