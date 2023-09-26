Meet Roscoe: the pup that never runs out of energy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - He may be 4-years-old, but he has the energy of a 4-month-old, here’s Roscoe, this weeks pet of the week!

Roscoe is a mixed breed that loves to play and has energy that seems to never run out. He would prefer to be in a home with older kids who want to play tug-of-war, throw tennis balls, or just run around. He loves giving kisses and snuggles, and while he’s not much of a water dog, he does love to hike through the woods. Roscoe does get a bit excited while on walks and tends to pull on his leash, so some leash training might be required.

If you would like to meet Roscoe and enjoy his playful personality, you can head to the Humane Society of the Black Hills. They are open Thursday through Tuesday at 11 am.

