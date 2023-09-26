Lots of Sunshine in Store This Week ; Above Average Temperatures Continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will continue to see cloudless skies with those nice clear conditions lasting. Low temperatures will not get as low as they were last night with low 50s expected in and around the Black Hills. A few spots might get into the upper 40s. Tomorrow, that nice sunshine will continue throughout the day. Temperatures will likely get into the upper 70s around the Black Hills to the low to mid 80s on the South Dakota Plains. Tomorrow will likely be our warmest day of the week. Those above average conditions will last throughout the week. Heading into Thursday, a few clouds will work their way into the sky, but we will stay dry throughout the daylight hours. More clouds work their way in Thursday after the sun sets and a few showers and storms are possible, but not all that likely.

Friday, temperatures will likely get into the 70s once again, but they wont get as warm. We will see near average temperatures, for nicer conditions. Saturday, those temperatures rebound with mostly sunny skies. Sunday we see our greatest chance for some rain. Temperatures will still likely get well above average. Highs in the mid to upper 70s are possible Sunday afternoon. Showers are still going to be possible, especially into the evening hours. Monday, we dry out, but temperatures will stay fairly pleasant. Low 70s will stick around for the start of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, those mostly sunny skies will stick around with temperatures around the same.

