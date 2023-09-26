Jack and The Giant... sunflower stalk?

Area man grows 17ft tall sunflower in his garden
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:58 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One garden in Johnson Siding might make you feel like you’re in Jack and the Beanstalk in real life.

The garden in question boasts a sunflower that towers above everything else at 17ft tall. Located in a small community in the hills, one gardener took it upon himself to add more scenery to the area.

He says he comes from flatter land and is used to seeing more than the trees that surround everything where he lives.

After a few months of tending to his plants, Mitchell Loobey noticed something different about his sunflowers, they just wouldn’t stop growing!

”Oh I’m elated, I’m beyond compare that I’ve got a garden that will feed people and the birds this winter. Everybody that I know will get a sunflower for the winter.”

Loobey says his secret to success is to just use dirt, no pesticides or fertilizers. He said if his sunflower keeps growing he will keep the same strategy next year.

