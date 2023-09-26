Jack in the Box employee shot at customer over curly fries, lawsuit says

A lawsuit claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer over curly fries. (Credit: Randall Kalligan, Ramos Family Attorney, KRK via CNN Newsource)
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A lawsuit in Texas claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer all because of curly fries,

The shooting happened in 2021, but the attorney for the family just released a video of the incident.

The employee involved already served her sentence, but the family wants the restaurant to be held accountable.

In the video, employee Alonneia Ford seems to be agitated with customer Anthony Ramos.

Ramos is in the driver’s seat, his pregnant wife is in the passenger seat and their 6-year-old daughter is in the back, according to the lawsuit.

They paid $12.99 for a combo but did not get the curly fries they ordered.

During the dispute over the missing fries, the video shows Ford ready a gun.

Minutes later and with another employee, she throws ice and condiments through the window before firing at least twice at the family.

Ford was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of deadly conduct and got one year deferred adjudication and completed it in June, according to court documents.

The family from Florida filed the lawsuit after the guilty plea claiming Jack in the Box was negligent for not keeping customers safe from potentially dangerous employees.

In its original answer, Jack in the Box denied all allegations, writing that they have no control over or legal responsibilities for a third party like Ford.

Ford is also named in the lawsuit, which seeks at least $250,000 in damages.

