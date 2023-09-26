Another warm and sunny day today.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High pressure at the surface and aloft will bring us another great day today. Sunny skies, mild temperatures - perfect outdoors weather.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as the ridge peaks over us. Many places will see 80+ degree highs.

A cold front will bring breezy, cooler weather Thursday, then warmer temperatures return Friday.

A slow moving storm system will eventually bring us a chance of showers over the weekend, but it’s looking more like any impactful weather changes won’t arrive until sometime next week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
DPS announces October sobriety checkpoints
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly SM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization,...
Rapid City’s Paula Harrod wins 2022 TOPS South Dakota Queen of Weight loss
Residents of this mobile home park feel repair requests have been inconsistent.
Mobile Home residents continue to face conflict with management
Richard Hirth adds to plea
Montana doctor compromises Hirth’s case, putting his trial on hold

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures.
Cooler temperatures with on-and-off showers for the first day of fall
graphic
Showers continuing, but sunshine returns for the end of the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Showers and storms today; warm and dry Sunday and next week.