Sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week will be mostly dry and warm as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Rockies and northern plains. Expect highs in the 70s each day, with some lower 80s possible on Wednesday as the ridge peaks over our area.

There is a slight chance of a shower Thursday night as a weak upper level trough moves over Wyoming, but the better chances of showers arrive this weekend. However there’s no guaranntee we’ll see significant rainfall as the main low pressure area may hang back to the west. Temperatures should at least be closer to normal by the weekend.

